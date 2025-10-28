Chris Evans Is A Dad -- Welcomes First Baby With Wife Alba Baptista!

Chris Evans is a daddy!

The 44-year-old Marvel star and his 28-year-old wife Alba Baptista just welcomed their first child! OMG! According to records viewed by TMZ on Tuesday, the couple’s child arrived on Saturday in Massachusetts. There’s been no word yet on the baby’s name or gender.

The lovebirds have been incredibly private about their entire relationship. Just nine months after going Instagram official, they married in a private ceremony on Cape Cod in September 2023. That said, rumors started swirling over the summer that they were expecting!

When a fan account posted a Father’s Day tribute, they tagged Alba and Chris’ respective dads. Alba’s dad, Luiz Baptista, seemingly got confused ’cause he responded directly to his son-in-law, sweetly saying:

“Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!”

Back in May, the Materialists star also put his Hollywood Hills mansion on sale, with sources telling the outlet he was ready to move back closer to family on the East Coast. Seems like he was prepping to be close to loved ones when expanding the family!

So exciting for them! We hope they’re all doing well and enjoying this precious time with their newborn!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]