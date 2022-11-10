Chris Evans IS Dating Warrior Nun Star Alba Baptista -- ‘For Over A Year & It’s Serious’

Sorry to disappoint everyone but those rumors about Chris Evans being off the market appear to be true!

According to People on Thursday, a source confirmed the 41-year-old actor has been secretly dating 25-year-old Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista “for over a year and it’s serious,” adding:

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

For those who don’t know, social media users have been speculating that Alba and Chris were together for a while now.

Not only do they both follow each other on Instagram, she also follows his brother Scott Evans and Scott’s partner. On New Year’s Eve, Alba had been in El Lay and posted photos from her trip – some seemingly were in Chris’ backyard. Then, eagle-eyed fans identified the decor from the Four Season Hotel in Lisbon, which was Alba’s hometown, in the background of a video Chris made for the Jewish Foundation School. However, the romance rumors really ramped up when Alba’s mom Elsa used the same jack-o-lanterns Chris posted on Instagram for Halloween as her Insta profile photo.

Wow… The internet sleuths did not mess around! Speaking with People for its Sexiest Man issue, Chris opened up about how he hopes to settle down with the right person, saying:

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Perhaps, he’ll find that with Alba. Reactions to the relationship news? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]