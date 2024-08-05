Got A Tip?

Chris Hemsworth Absolutely Butchered His Kids' Hair! LOOK!

Chris Hemsworth Absolutely Butchered His Kids' Hair!

Chris Hemsworth may want to stick to acting!

On Sunday, the Aussie actor took to Instagram to share some of his weekend antics — including giving his 10-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan a new look.

The 40-year-old took it upon himself to skip the hairdresser and grab the scissors himself, showing off his barber skills on the blond boys. Sure, he has millions in Marvel money, but why pay someone else when you have a perfectly good stylist at home, right? He captioned the post:

“Hairdressing has always been my one true passion and as you can see the results speak for themselves

The Thor star shared a video where he walked around one of the boys, showing off the absolute hack job he did to his sons’ hair. He followed that up with a picture of the boys together sitting in a bakery — and OMG, y’all! You just have to see this for yourself.

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

LOLz! Those are definitely some unique do’s! It’s like a bowl cut except he dropped and broke the bowl first. A little avant-gardé for the modern 10-year-old, to say the least. But it’s no doubt a “sick” story to tell down the line, as the boys said. Ha!

What do U think of Chris’ beauty parlor skills, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Chris Hemsworth/Instagram]

Aug 05, 2024 10:28am PDT

