Chris Rock Joked About Will Smith AGAIN In His Latest Comedy Show!

In his first public mention of the Oscars debacle, Chris Rock said he’d speak about it later after he was done “processing.” He’s still singing that tune, but he’s also willing to throw a jab Will Smith‘s way — despite that being what started this mess in the first place.

According to an audience member at Rock’s Atlantic City show on his Ego Death standup tour over the weekend, Chris once again referenced the moment the Men In Black star slapped him in retaliation for a poor taste joke at Jada Pinkett Smith‘s expense. Only this time he joked about it, too!

The insider told ET:

“Chris’ show started really late due to the no cell phone policy. There was a line that wrapped all through the casino to see that show. Chris Rock opened his show by saying he’s had an interesting week. He said he is still processing the encounter and plans to address it further in the future…”

But it was the next part that was different. Because the show was in New Jersey, he “joked about how Atlantic City is too close to Philly for him to get into it.”

Oh man, he definitely is implying it’s too dangerous, right? Could this be where the “processing” is taking Chris Rock? Is he in agreement with all the other comics decrying Will’s slap as an all-out assault and dangerous precedent for standup comedians everywhere? Because we kind of thought after he told that “F**k Will Smith” heckler to chill that he was going to come out with a more measured, peace-oriented take. Not like his brother. Hmm.

The audience member said that was all the Will stuff. As far as the other material, what was written for the show before he became part of the most unlikely biggest controversy in Hollywood, this person had nothing but good things to say:

“It seemed as though he is definitely still trying to take in everything that has happened, but his routine for the show was sharp and hilarious. It seemed like the situation gave a few new portions to his routine and new meaning for himself as a comedian.”

Well, that’s a silver lining we guess. Though Rock has always been one of the great standups. Well, except for mocking a woman with alopecia with a 25-year-old punchline. That one only got him the sound of one hand clapping. But usually.

We guess we’ll have to wait to see his true, completely thought-out take. In the meantime, what do YOU think of this latest jab by Chris??

[Image via Netflix/ABC/YouTube.]