Chris Rock Straight Up Shuts Down Audience Member Yelling 'F**k Will Smith' At Sold Out Comedy Show

Chris Rock is trying to avoid spurring on any of the public’s anger at Will Smith.

As we’ve been reporting, the 57-year-old comedian performed at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Wednesday night in his first show since suffering this past Sunday’s now-infamous slap across the face on stage at the Oscars at the hands of the Men In Black actor.

And while there was some controversy surrounding Rock’s first show back in theaters since the incident, it seems like the comedian is taking whatever steps he can to keep things calm!

The stand-up artist returned to the Boston-area theater on Thursday night for a second evening of comedy, and according to witnesses on scene there, he was keen on keeping the crowd in line regarding Will. Dressed in an all-white ensemble for the sold-out show, the comedian began his act only to witness the audience start to go OFF!

According to People, at one point in Rock’s set, an audience member yelled out “F**k Will Smith!” Responding quickly and forcefully to the call, Chris turned it back by plainly shutting it down, telling fans, “No, no, no, no!”

Witnesses at Wednesday night’s prior show recall there being some anti-Will sentiment in the audience then, too, but Rock jumped right into his set and moved things along. One day later, now, it’s clear that the Everybody Hates Chris star is not going to entertain or condone any outward fan reaction towards the Independence Day star while on stage. And honestly, that’s good! Let cooler heads to prevail. No sense in allowing people to get riled up like that.

Of course, as we reported about his very first show back on Wednesday, it sounds like the No Sex In The Champagne Room funnyman is still working out exactly what he wants to say about the Oscars incident, anyways. At the opening of his first set back since Sunday’s shocking slap, Rock told the rapt audience (below):

“I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s**t. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny.”

Not quite knowing where to go from there, he then turned around and decided to direct the attention towards what’s most familiar to him:

“Um… I’m gonna tell some jokes.”

And that, he did! On Wednesday night, and then again on Thursday night!

Of course, Rock is not the only one to have addressed the jaw-dropping incident. Earlier this week, Smith himself took to Instagram to apologize for his actions, writing in part (below):

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Will then added:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Yeah…

So clearly both men seem ready to move things along from Sunday. And in Rock’s case, he’s focused on diverting fans’ attention and anger away from Smith while performing. That’s the smart move!

Besides, we’re certain Chris will have his say one day soon in the form of a new stand-up set or something similar. And that will be REALLY interesting!

