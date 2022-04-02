Chris Rock’s Brother Goes OFF On Will Smith During Comedy Show: ‘You Gonna Hit My Motherf**king Brother’

Tony Rock did NOT hold back when he hit the stage to rant about his brother Chris Rock being slapped in the face by Will Smith during this year’s Oscars.

The 47-year-old stand-up comedian had already made his feelings about the physical attack against his older sibling pretty clear, giving terse, one-word reactions to the King Richard star’s actions and subsequent apologies on social media earlier this week. However, it turns out he had more to say on the matter – a lot more!

On Friday night, Tony took the stage at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina for the No Remorse comedy tour’s April Fool’s Day show. And in footage obtained by The Shade Room, he went off on Will for smacking Chris during the ceremony and made it known things would be very different than what happened at the award show if the 53-year-old approached him at the moment:

“If you think you gonna to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the motherf**king Oscars! And if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for s**t but these motherf**king hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, n****. Every time you see me do a show, pop!”

Related: Watch Will Smith Tell Teens To Use ‘Their Heads’ Instead Of ‘Their Hands’ In 1992 PSA!

Throwing his hands up in the air, he continued:

“I didn’t want to start the show like that! You gonna hit my motherf**king brother because your bitch gave you a side-eye?”

The All of Us alum went on to note that there are “a lot of Rock brothers,” adding:

“I just want to let y’all know that shit ain’t gonna ride. I don’t got a lot of shit to lose.”

Oof, Tony went in hard here! You can ch-ch-check out the entire moment (below):

Oop! Roommates it looks like Chris Rock‘s brother, Tony Rock, had a few things to get off of his chest during a recent show!???? pic.twitter.com/9yTIs45CpW — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 2, 2022

While Tony clearly still needed to air his grievances, it seems like Chris and Will just want to move on from the incident already. As we previously reported, Chris has only briefly spoken about the now-infamous slap during his first public appearance at his Ego Death World Tour comedy show in Boston this week, saying:

“I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s**t. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny.”

And of course, the Madagascar actor isn’t the only one to have addressed the assault. Will took to Instagram to publicly apologize for his behavior, writing:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum also has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

Reactions to Tony’s set, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via ABC/YouTube,Laugh Factory/YouTube]