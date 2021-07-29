Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim's Chemistry Is 'Undeniable' -- But Let’s Not Forget He Called Dating A Co-Star A BAD IDEA!

It’s only been a day, but our heads are still spinning over this surprising relationship!

On Wednesday, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim revealed they’ve coupled up!! Not only are they Netflix co-stars on Selling Sunset — but he’s her boss! Talk about a plot twist! Of course, we couldn’t help but wonder how — and when — this spark caught fire. Luckily, an E! News source has all the juicy details for us!

According to the insider, the real estate agents had their first semi-public date while in Las Vegas on July 4! To celebrate America’s birthday, the 44-year-old took this new lady to the ResortsWorld grand opening in Sin City, where they also dined at FUHU with co-stars Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise, Mary Fitzgerald, and Romain Bonnett. On the special evening, the source noted:

“The whole group was having a lot fun enjoying their night out, eating, laughing and having drinks together while checking out the new property.”

The fun didn’t end there as they also partied with Miley Cyrus at Ayu Dayclub. That’s when the co-stars kicked things up a notch — holding hands as they worked their way through the crowd! Aw! On the Party in the USA event, the confidant recalled:

“Jason and Chrishell were really cute watching Miley. Jason often put his arms around Chrishell as they sang along to Miley’s songs together.”

Um, that’s adorable!!

Things have clearly been going swimmingly because the couple are already on another vacay together! While teasing her new relationship, the newly-divorced starlet shared memorable snapshots of her time in Capri, Italy this week. From helicopter to boat rides, it really looked like the lovers are having the best time ever.

But don’t be fooled. While they only went IG official yesterday, this pair have been “secretly dating” for MONTHS! Yup, and they kept their exciting romance way more private than Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — which might have something to do with why Justin Hartley’s ex-wife’s captioned her recent upload, “the JLO effect.” A source explained:

“Jason and Chrishell have been secretly dating for a few months now. They have always had a connection while working together.”

Whoa! And they managed to keep it on the down-low until now — unlike Bennifer! Not afraid to hide their connection anymore, Jason told the outlet:

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

Which sounds cute and all… until you remember what he said just months ago!

According to an interview with Page Six on May 24, the co-founder of The Oppenheim Group said he had NO interest in ever dating a co-star because it “probably wouldn’t be an epic idea.” At the time, he was strictly off the market because he had no room in his life for dating, explaining:

“It’s not that I’ve taken a step back from dating — it’s not on my priority list to be honest. And no, that wouldn’t be a priority for me. I think that would be complicated.”

The California native also admitted his love life was “pretty much non-existent,” adding:

“I opened up another office in Newport Beach, so I’m stretched pretty thin right now. Dating is just not a priority for me right now.”

What changed then?!

The pair must have gotten together pretty quickly after that interview to match up with the timeline these sources are detailing… We sure hope those comments don’t make for a bad omen in this relationship. But so far, Jason’s hesitancy to date an employee hasn’t impacted their connection, another source told E! News:

“It was an easy and natural transition for both. They have a solid foundation being close friends and keeping that is important to them.”

Despite suffering heartbreak in February (when she split from Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe), Stause wasted no time falling back in love, leaving one insider to remark:

“[Their] connection was undeniable.”

Wow! Now we just want to know how they got out of that pesky friend zone more! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Loving this new duo? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

