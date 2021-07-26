Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Recreated The Booty Scene From Her Music Video & People Are Losing Their Minds!

She really still IS Jenny from the Block!

Bennifer fans have enjoyed a LOT of content over the past few months, but this weekend was particularly bountiful. In honor of her 52nd birthday, Jennifer Lopez went Instagram official with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck. We got pics of them partying in St. Tropez and cuddling up on a yacht. But that’s not all…

Related: Bennifer 2.0 First Made Their Instagram Debut On Leah Remini’s IG!

In a super-meta moment, the couple threw it back to almost 20 years ago, during Bennifer 1.0, when the actor co-starred in her music video for Jenny from the Block. Yep, while they lounged on their boat, Ben posed for a pic with his hand resting on her derriere, recreating one of the most iconic images from the 2002 MV. (You can see the new sighting HERE.)

We can safely assume this was a highly self aware moment, as the singer was even lip syncing to the tune at her birthday festivities:

SKSKSK!!!! SHE SANG IT!!!! Jennifer Lopez lip-singing, “Jenny From The Block” while she is with Ben Affleck. Dying????????????. #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/IndeaXZNaf — TV Fanatic????⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) July 25, 2021

And of course, the internet had a field day with the yacht photos. Over on Twitter, fans wrote:

“Jlo and Ben Affleck literally said let’s break the internet again” “JLo and Ben Affleck are officially trolling us” “Ben Affleck and JLo are just playing with us at this point, right? Long may it continue… #JennyfromtheBlock #JennyfromtheYacht”

Plus, some people made the connection between the music video’s theme (about being harassed by the media) and the couple’s current stunts:

“it’s very obvious that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are milking this and putting on a show for the media, and it’s 1000% working and I’m PSYCHED” “Looks like Jen and Ben are getting revenge for the way media treated them back then! lol Now it’s their turn to dictate the narrative bitches!”

In fact, the trolling was so perfect that it launched a new conspiracy theory:

“We’re getting an updated version of the Jenny From the Block vid y’all”

Related: J.Lo & Ben Are ‘The Loves Of Each Other’s Lives’!!!

But Jenny from the Block wasn’t even the only throwback of the weekend. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that in the birthday girl’s ‘gram, there was a little bit of a framed photo, which seemed to match a Vanity Fair photo shoot of the couple from the same year. (Take a look at the evidence HERE.)

We mean — if you’re getting back together with your Oscar winning former fiancé, you simply MUST bring out a framed photo from a Vanity Fair shoot to display while celebrating on your yacht! It’s just good manners!

jlo taking that framed motorcycle pic out of the box at the bottom of her closet https://t.co/5CbXUUDvwN — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 24, 2021

Seriously though, no one is keeping the stans fed right now like these two. We hope they had an amazing weekend… and that there will be a plenty more throwbacks in the future!

Ch-ch-check out some more reactions to Bennifer’s loved-up weekend:

Every woman that’s ever been cheated on is living for this #bennifer2021 reunion. JLo said BOY BYE ???? — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 25, 2021

Ben Affleck better not fuck this up for us — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) July 26, 2021

I need to take a personal day off of work to unpack why I thought "This is huge for us!" when I saw the new photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 25, 2021

is there some kind of medal of celebrity gossip we can give ben affleck? was just remembering the photo with the ana de armas standee getting taken out with the trash, and truly no one has better understood their job better over the last year and a half — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) July 26, 2021

Bennifer have broken the fourth wall and I love it — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) July 25, 2021

Jlo really thought, "I can fix him" and she did — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 25, 2021

Diddy after he saw the pictures of J Lo and Ben Affleck celebrating her birthday on a yacht pic.twitter.com/Kqd4Izbo48 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 24, 2021

Seeing that recent image of Ben Affleck holding J.Lo's ass and getting possessed by a demon that makes me involuntarily say the words "dude's rock" — Allergic to my own Swag (@coherentstates) July 26, 2021

[Image via Daniel Deme/Judy Eddy/WENN & Jennifer Lopez/YouTube]