Jessica Chastain Goes To Bat For Florence Pugh And Her Nipple-Exposing Gown!

Jessica Chastain is backing Florence Pugh’s response to negativity about her nipple-exposing dress!

As Perezcious readers know, Florence made jaws drop when she wore a sheer, hot pink Valentino gown to the brand’s haute couture show in Rome last week. The dress in question featured a long, flowy skirt, a fluffy high neckline — and a completely tulle bodice that showed off her bare chest!

It was a huge feminist statement that we most absolutely LOVED, but unfortunately, there were also a lot of negative comments made about the dress online. The Midsommar star did not stand for the hate, though, and made a post on Instagram calling out the body-shamers. Truly iconic!

Chastain is on board with Pugh also! The Eyes Of Tammy Faye star took to her Instagram stories on Monday and let everyone know where she stood. She reposted the Little Women actress’ gallery and captioned it:

“Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission?”

Yes, girl!!! She continued:

“We don’t belong to you.”

Mic drop.

See the full post (below)

A number of celebs took to the internet to defend the English actress, including Ariana DeBose who wrote in a comment:

“RESPECT. Period.”

Ch-ch-check out Florence’s incredible pink gown (below):

Jessica is no stranger to speaking out for women’s rights, either. She posted a powerful statement on the Fourth of July signifying her stance on the Roe v Wade overturning. She simply captioned a photo of herself giving the middle finger:

“Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights.”

She also opened up to The Sunday Times about her own experiences with reproductive rights:

“I’m the first person in my family to not be pregnant when I was 17. [Planned Parenthood] had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice. It makes me sick to even say this, but I never think in terms of ‘how do I get more things in this industry?’ … I know what it’s like [to be denied necessities]. And it makes me angry. And I don’t [want] anyone else to be denied anything. In terms of a voice, being seen, being acknowledged and valued.”

It’s time we stop treating women’s bodies as if they’re something that should be hidden or chastised — women should not be living in a reality where they are second-class citizens! As Pugh said herself in a hashtag, “f**kingfreethef**kingnipple”!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]