Chrishell Stause Confirms She's Dating Her Selling Sunset BOSS!

We know the Oppenheim Group doesn’t frown upon workplace romances, and it looks like Chrishell Stause is taking full advantage of that!

In a new post on Instagram, the Selling Sunset star sneakily confirmed she’s dating Jason Oppenheim, who fans know is both a famous real estate broker — and Chrishell’s boss!

The revelation came at the end of a photo dump from a vacation to Capri, Italy, to which the twosome traveled with co-star Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnett, as well as Jason’s brother Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Tina Louise.

The last two snaps featured the actress and the Oppenheim Group co-founder getting very cuddly on a boat together. In the first pic, she kissed his head, while the second featured him nuzzling her neck. She captioned the gallery:

“The JLo effect.”

For his part, Jason confirmed the romance as well by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, others from their trip chimed in with their approval. Brett wrote:

“Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Tina added:

“Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official “

Stause’s Selling Sunset co-star Romain Bonnet joked that viewers might now move on from hoping for Jason and Mary — who had dated in the past — to rekindle their romance, writing:

“So happy for you guys ! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully .”

LOLz!

This is Stause’s first relationship since ending things with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, whom she dated for three months earlier this year.

As fans know, the 40-year-old was previously married to Justin Hartley for two years. The This Is Us star filed for divorce in November 2019, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split — and apparently informed Stause about it via text.

Months after their divorce was finalized in February, it was revealed that Justin had already tied the knot with his new lady love Sofia Pernas. A source told ET at the time Chrishell was taken aback by the news that her ex had married again so quickly, sharing:

“Chrishell feels like things happened pretty fast between Justin and Sofia and she is a little surprised by their marriage. Chrishell is trying to stay positive and busy. She is focused on her real estate career, filming Selling Sunset, and surrounding herself with good friends and loved ones.”

Clearly, she’s found a way to do all three at the same time! Good on you, girl!

We’re so happy for these two — and can’t wait to see how their romance plays out on next season of Selling Sunset!

