Chrissy Teigen Blasted For Throwing 'Super F**ked Up' Real-Life Squid Game Party

Chrissy Teigen‘s love for Squid Game has landed her in the dog house yet again — and is making critics wonder if she even understood the point of the show!

On Sunday, the embattled supermodel took to Instagram to share photos from the Squid Game-themed party she and John Legend threw over the weekend. The event was apparently a “dream come true” for the cookbook author, as she wrote in the caption:

“Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey.”

Pics from the party show the couple’s mansion dressed to look like sets from the hit Netflix series, with Chrissy dressing as the creepy “Robot-Doll” and her singer hubby dressing as one of the wealthy VIPs who pays to watch poor contestants fight for their lives. Meanwhile, their guests — which included celebs like Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — donned the jumpsuits worn by the contestants who literally risked their lives for a chance to get out of poverty.

Related: Courtney Stodden Seemingly Reacts To Chrissy Saying She Wants To Be Forgiven

While Squid Game has become a phenomenon over the past month — and was one of the most popular Halloween costumes this year — many social media users felt the party was “tone deaf.” After all, the show is about how abject poverty drives people to bet their lives on games to escape their situation — and these are some of the richest people in the world play-acting it.

Critics fumed:

“I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone deaf. Squid game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and Chrissy Teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion.” “Chrissy Teigen threw a Squid Game themed party and once again missed the entire point.” “Usually I’m a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there’s something super f**ked up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends.” “the simply unmatched irony of john legend and chrissy teigen hosting a squid game party for all their rich celeb friends >>>” “Chrissy Teigen really never learns huh“

To make matters worse, the Bring the Funny host has barely bounced back from her career-halting cyberbullying controversy. The supermodel recently said she’s done a lot of growing and learning in the months she was “canceled” — but clearly these critics still think she needs to do a lot more.

What do U think about this bash, Perezcious readers? Take a look at Chrissy’s full post (below) and sound off in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

[Image via Instagram/MEGA/WENN]