Courtney Stodden Seemingly Reacts To Chrissy Teigen Saying She Wants To Be Forgiven For Cyberbullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen may be ready to be forgiven already, but how does Courtney Stodden feel??

For those who missed it, the model/cookbook author went on the Today show on Tuesday for a conversation with Hoda Kotb which mainly centered around her cyberbullying scandal. While Stodden’s name was never brought up explicitly, and instead generalized as one of her “targets,” it was clear Teigen was referencing the days when she would tell the young star (who now goes by they/them pronouns) to kill themself.

Mere hours after the interview aired yesterday, Courtney broke their social media silence to seemingly react to the former bully’s message. Alongside a tearful pic posted on Instagram, they wrote in the caption:

“‘Was I kind today? Did I show up and exude empathy and compassion to my neighbor? Did I offer love or did I fall short?’ It’s important to ask ourselves these simple yet powerful questions at the end of every day because tomorrow is another day where we could easily hurt someone and scar them with our words. I had to break my 30 day to show vulnerability without giving myself away – going back into social media hiding now. #compassion #love #mentalhealth #bullying”

It seems pretty clear from this emotional post that Stodden isn’t ready for Teigen to brush aside her hurtful comments just yet. After all, they maintained they were never apologized to by the momma of two, despite the social media maven saying otherwise.

