Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo Of Their Newborn Daughter!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their newborn to the world!

The 37-year-old cookbook author hopped on Instagram Thursday to reveal the very first picture of their little one – a baby girl named Esti Maxine Stephens. She wrote in the caption of the sweet snapshot of Miles and Luna holding their baby sister:

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

Aww! You can ch-ch-check out the photo of their new child (below):

This is just so adorable!!! John also posted the same picture on his Instagram account and shared in the caption his own excitement to finally have their little girl in their lives. He said:

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

We bet Luna and Miles are so excited about their little sister!

ICYMI, the proud father of three announced the arrival of Esti to the audience at a private concert on January 13. He told the crowd at the time that Chrissy had “the little baby this morning.” John then noted that he felt “energized” to perform despite not getting “a lot of sleep” since he was spending “time” with the model and their daughter at the hospital. He then added:

“What a blessed day.”

Shortly after the baby news broke, an insider shared with People that the couple was beyond thrilled that their baby was here, and Chrissy was doing well after the birth:

“They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It’s been a long road. Chrissy and the baby are doing well.”

We could not be happier for John and Chrissy, especially since they went through so much heartbreak after losing their son Jack. Reactions to the first photos of Esti, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

