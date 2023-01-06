Kim Basinger Reveals Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Is Having A Girl!

Kim Basinger is going to be a grandmomma!

If you didn’t already know, Ireland Baldwin announced her pregnancy with Portuguese musician boyfriend RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, last week. She excitedly revealed the news with an ultrasound photo, captioned:

“Happy New Year ”

See (below):

Now her proud momma is jumping on the bandwagon to share a throwback ultrasound pic of her own! In a Wednesday IG post, the LA Confidential actress wrote:

“I know it’s hard to read… But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland. It said ‘4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It’s a puppy!’ This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland’s newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle!”

Related: Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Her Baby News!

LOLz! The excited grandma-to-be then revealed the latest addition to the fam will be a girl! She wrote:

“Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…”

See (below):

So sweet! Kim of course shares Ireland with ex-husband Alec Baldwin, whom she divorced in 2002. He and wife Hilaria Baldwin previously posted a full-fam message to Ireland:

We’re so excited for the little girl to arrive! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Ireland Baldwin/Instagram & Avalon/WENN]