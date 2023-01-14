Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Their New Baby!

There is a new Legend in the world!

According to People, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who are already parents to Luna and Miles, welcomed their new baby. The 43-year-old singer apparently announced their child’s arrival during a private concert on Friday night, telling the crowd that they had “the little baby this morning.” He added that although he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he felt “energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital with Chrissy and their newborn:

“What a blessed day.”

And of course, the audience went wild over the announcement – and even took to social media to share the great news with the world. One concertgoer tweeted:

“@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning.”

We couldn’t be happier for John and Chrissy! The news comes after the couple experienced a devastating pregnancy loss in October 2020. At the time, the 37-year-old model called it a miscarriage – but later revealed she actually had a life-saving abortion:

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

No doubt, it was a painful time for both Chrissy and John. Then, she later shared in August 2022 that they were expecting another child again when she posted a snapshot of her baby bump:

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Congratulations to John and Chrissy on their new bundle of joy!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]