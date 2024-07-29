Trolls Compare Chrissy Teigen’s Olympics Opening Ceremony Outfit To A ‘Diaper’ -- See Her Response!

Chrissy Teigen wears what Chrissy Teigen wants… And fans just need to deal with that!

On Saturday, the Chrissy & Dave Dine Out star took to Instagram to share pics from the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony with husband John Legend their two oldest kids Luna, 8, and Miles, 6. But some commenters took the opportunity to TRASH her outfit…

The mom of four, who also shares Esti and Wren, both 1, with the All of Me singer, sported a green Chloé cardigan with matching green bottoms… But they weren’t pants… Or even a skirt! They were micro shorts. Just take a look…

Critics were quick to compare the shorts to a “diaper” in her comments:

“Is this one of Estis diapers” “This outfit would have been so cute with a short skirt or like some leather shorts…. Not knitted knickers …” “Come on !! This outfit is tasteless!” “Who wears panties to the Olympics??” “Is this one of those dreams where you realize you’re at work and forgot to put on pants?!” “The airline lost your pants????? Seriously this is awful. If you were drunk I’d understand.” “Why are you wearing underwear and calling it an outfit??????” “Looks like she has a diaper on ”

One troll stated the ensemble was “the worst outfit for that kind of event,” which clearly caught Chrissy’s eye — because she hit back with a sarcastic comment! In response, the 38-year-old wrote:

“thanks for sharing!”

Kill ‘em with kindness, right?

For all the attackers, there were also a TON of supports who defended the model’s look:

“Everyone mad about the outfit — she’s a model with 7ft legs let her show off her assets it bought her a house, what have your legs done” “Everyone is upset because they wouldn’t feel confident wearing this. She is. It’s Paris. It’s fashion. Like it or don’t…you’re not wearing it!” “heels on cobbles? Iconic.” “There are very few people on this planet that can wear this ensemble with such swagger, but you @chrissyteigen are most definitely one of them ” “Those legs established a beautiful household with a gifted husband. They nurture a teaching culture of food and family, still iconic in the modeling and industry. Yes. Those legs know their assignment and are obedient. Beautiful!” “For the negative Nancy’s she’s in Paris! She looks amazing and is very fashion forward in this outfit! Love the look @chrissyteigen”

Scroll through the rest of her pics (below):

What do YOU think of Chrissy’s outfit, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

