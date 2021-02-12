Chrissy Teigen Just Joined TikTok! Watch Her First Videos!

It finally happened! Chrissy Teigen has joined TikTok!

After conquering Twitter and Instagram with her personal oversharing and hilarious takes on pop culture and politics, the Cravings author is trying her hand at the short-form video app.

In her first ever vid, she simply sits still while her eyes dance to the music…

Then her body joins in…

Then she asks her newfound followers if she’s allowed to just sit and talk casually with no challenges or trends involved (you totally can btw!):

And finally, just hours after joining she’s already going meta, reacting to her own headlines…

What do YOU think of Chrissy’s first attempts at TikTok? Is she a star in the making or what??

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/TikTok.]