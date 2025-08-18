Courtney Stodden Reached Out To 'Bully' Chrissy Teigen Amid Backlash Over Meghan Markle Show Appearance, BUT...

Courtney Stodden just took a swing and a miss with Chrissy Teigen…

Last week, the internet was up in arms with the debut of the trailer for season 2 of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Why? Because one episode features John Legend’s wife! Why is that so bad? Well, because of her history of bullying! Particularly for bullying Courtney to the point that she suffered severe mental health challenges!

Related: Catherine & William’s Move Forces 2 Families Out Of Their Homes!

So, fans were befuddled that someone so anti-bullying like the Duchess of Sussex would include someone like Chrissy on her show. It led to a WAVE of criticism on social media, but instead of rejoicing in it, Courtney, who uses she/they pronouns, took the high road and actually reached out to their enemy to offer some support!

Over the weekend, the model took to Instagram to address the controversy surrounding With Love, Meghan:

“I have been getting a lot of people asking me how I feel about Meghan Markle having Chrissy Teigen on [With] Love, Meghan, her new cooking show. And my response to it is that I do not believe people should be bullying Chrissy. Have we learned anything? Two wrongs do not make her right.”

Very mature! But the internet personality decided to take things a step further after seeing that Chrissy viewed a previous Story post of theirs. Courtney chose to reach out — but the result wasn’t what she was hoping for:

“I posted about this and I saw Chrissy Teigen was on my Instagram watching my Story. So I decided to reach out to Chrissy on DM and tell her that I’m here if she ever wants to talk, and I do not believe people should be bullying her, and she shouldn’t be listening to anyone who’s bullying her.”

That’s so kind! But guess what? It’s been RADIO SILENT on Chrissy’s end! Courtney added:

“She has completely ignored me. Yeah.”

OMG! But Courtney remained positive. She captioned the post:

“Once upon a time, I was the punchline. People told me to end my life. I was called names, mocked, bullied — not just by strangers, but by people with platforms. And yet… I’m still here. Alive. Thriving. Laughing. Here’s my message: never let someone else’s cruelty define you. Wear your scars like a crown. Your pain can be your superpower #StillHere #SurvivorEnergy #PainIntoPower”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney MF Stodden (@courtneyastodden)

Oh, and for those who don’t believe Chrissy really viewed Courtney’s Story, here’s the proof:

Wow!

The 30-year-old previously shared that she “actually almost succeed at committing suicide” after the Cravings cookbook author tweeted that she should “take ‘a dirt nap.'” Awful. Given their history, it’s incredibly commendable that Courtney tried to reach out and offer her support to Chrissy as she faced a way of criticism! Too bad the olive branch wasn’t well received…

See what’s to come in the cooking show (below):

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Why do YOU think Chrissy ghosted Courtney? Let us know in the comments down below!

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Images via Courtney Stodden/Instagram & Netflix/YouTube]