The Heartbreaking Reason Chrissy Teigen Took Ozempic

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to hold back, and in the latest episode of her podcast Self-Conscious, the cookbook queen and clapback connoisseur opened up about something deeply personal… and it’s leaving us shattered.

Yes, Chrissy confirmed what some fans have been whispering about for a while: that she took Ozempic. But before you roll your eyes and throw her into some cruel celebrity weight-loss pile-up, stop. Because the reason behind her decision is not what you think. At all.

Chrissy revealed she began using semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic) after the pregnancy loss of her son Jack back in 2020 — a devastating tragedy that left her in what she described as a “deep depression.”

On the latest episode of her podcast, during which she welcomed The Magic Pill author Johann Hari, Chrissy said:

“I was just in this deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it.”

Teigen admitted she took the drug “for a year or so,” but it wasn’t some instant magic solution. The results, actually, were practically nothing at all for the first three or four months. But eventually, she began to lose the pregnancy weight. And with that, she slowly started crawling out of the emotional darkness.

But don’t expect a glamorized Ozempic testimonial. Chrissy’s take, instead, was real AF. She called the experience “frustrating” and even “torturous” — particularly as someone who lives for food. Heck, we’re talking about the woman who’s built an entire brand around her cookbooks and kitchen Cravings! She said:

“I would take the shot. It would be three days of forcing myself to eat food. [Then] it would wear off a bit. Day four, day five, more food. Day six, the shot again. I felt bad about it because it’s not bad to be hungry. … Not being hungry at all, for me, I f**king hate that. I love being hungry. I love eating food. I love desiring food.”

But eventually, the weight “peeled off,” as the Bring the Funny judge explained.

Terming her mindset at that point as “Ozempic blindness,” she added:

“You end up losing such an incredible amount of weight you don’t realize you’ve lost too much.”

But the emotional complexity didn’t stop at hunger pangs (or lack thereof). Chrissy also confessed that she struggled with guilt. Not just over using the weight loss drug, but about being “not truthful” with the fans who had long supported her brand, her books, her everything.

She even got real with Hari about how her past as a supermodel had messed with her relationship with food, too. And that came around long before Ozempic ever entered the chat. She noted:

“As a model, I ate s**t food and threw up. I didn’t consider it bulimia. I actually ate so much that I would get sick. That’s not me forcing myself to throw up.”

Now a mom to four — daughter Luna, 9, son Miles, 7, daughter Esti and son Wren, both 2 — Chrissy didn’t say when or why she stopped taking Ozempic.

But what she did say speaks volumes: the drug helped her reset. And not just physically, but mentally. She told Hari that it helped her escape a toxic spiral of “insane” diet “rules” and shame around food. And in that, the weight loss medication actually got her “released from that captivity” and allowed her some space to breathe.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

To learn more about postpartum depression, CLICK HERE or HERE.

