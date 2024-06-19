Chrissy Teigen Posts Naked Bath Video -- But Commenters Can't Get Over How 'Dirty' The Water Looks!

John Legend posted a totally nude bath video of Chrissy Teigen — but the comments sure didn’t go as planned!

On Monday, the 45-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a suggestive video of his wifey using some of his Lovedº1 skincare in the bathtub! Chrissy used one arm to cover her most private bits while her other arm exfoliated her leg with a cloth. John pops in asking “what is happening here?” and she responds:

“Getting all my body makeup off.”

The All Of Me singer’s caption reads:

“Sometimes you gotta exfoliate! @chrissyteigen’s favorite @loved01skin product”

Nobody could keep their minds on the skincare or even all the skin the former Sports Illustrated model was showing, though! All they saw was that dirty bath water! In the comments, users went wild:

“That dirty ass water wtf” “IDGAF if it is makeup. It looks dirty!” “Nah u need to bathe more often” “too much dirt for just one body , not showering enough i believe” “Damn. She need to let that dirty water drain before posing on social media”

OH NO! Chrissy quickly shut it down, though. She defended herself by commenting below the video:

“the water is dirty because I’m getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!”

See the video for yourself (below):

Either way, hubby’s skincare brand quick made the most out of the incident, sharing a post to their feed to explain the situation as well. The brand’s post read:

“Who knew bath water could make such a splash? How did @chrissyteigen’s dirty’ bathwater lead to healthy, glowing skin? A warm bath is perfect for exfoliation as the water softens your skin, making it easier to slough off those dead cells. Embrace the process and reveal your healthiest skin yet!”

LOLz! Nice save… Let us know what U think in the comments (below)!

