Chrissy Teigen Shares SCARY Health Update Amid Pregnancy!

Oh, no. Chrissy Teigen is suffering from a really unsettling health battle amid her pregnancy!

On Sunday, the Cravings author took to Instagram to reveal she and her children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are severely under the weather. While posing for two selfies in what appears to be an office, Chrissy looked cute in a white silk floral blouse that hid her baby bump. In the caption, John Legend’s wife revealed:

“this was yesterday. today I have two sick babies and I’m coughing up blood! I love fall”

Yikes!!! Coughing up blood sounds intense!

Despite not feeling very well, she certainly looked great! Take a look at the post (below).

Chrissy did not explain what they were down for the count with (and at this time of year, it could be a number of things), but knowing her heartbreaking pregnancy history, several fans expressed their concern and well wishes in the comments. They wrote:

“Coughing up what!?” “As one of the followers that saw her experience with her last pregnancy if I see the word blood in any of her posts I feel anxiety for her hope everything is OK and everyone feels better soon” “My gums bleed so much during this pregnancy. I became worried too I could be talking and a whole puddle [come] out.” “Well, coughing up blood really isn’t good. Please go and see a Dr” “Get well soon lovely family” “Omg feel better all of you.” “you look pretty. I pray Luna you and Miles feel better. I love you and John.”

So sweet! And we can understand why the blood comment has so many people worried for the family!

As Perezcious readers know, Chrissy and John suffered a devastating pregnancy loss in 2020 following complications while expecting their third child, Jack. In September, she bravely opened up about the loss once again to stand up for abortion rights amid the Supreme Court‘s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 36-year-old said during an event in Beverly Hills:

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

She continued:

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Just one month prior, the couple announced they are expecting another child. According to an E! News source at the time, Chrissy and John are “cautiously optimistic” this time around and “taking it one day at a time.” We’re sure coughing up blood was super scary for them, and we hope Chrissy’s getting the help she needs to heal quickly. We are sending her lots of love and good vibes! Fingers crossed this is nothing too serious!!

