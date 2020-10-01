Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Reveal Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss After Weeks Of Complications: ‘It Just Wasn’t Enough’

After weeks of bed rest and several days in the hospital due to excessive bleeding, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were heartbroken to announce they lost their baby, a little boy, on Wednesday night.

The couple made the candid confession on social media, telling followers about the “deep pain” that is losing a pregnancy, while also sharing vulnerable details like the name they had preemptively chosen for their third child. Teigen, who was the first to reveal the emotional news, addressed her complications from carrying the baby, who was conceived naturally.

Alongside a collection of pics of herself and Legend in the hospital amid the heart-wrenching passing of their son, she wrote on Instagram and Twitter:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Chrissy then stated she and John had chosen the name Jack for the baby, paying tribute to their little fighter:

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

The 34-year-old concluded the note with gratitude for all the support she and her husband have received, writing:

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

You can read her full message (below), as well as see the intimate photos of their last moments with Jack, including one of the couple cherishing him in their arms:

The Wild singer, who revealed their third pregnancy for the track’s music video, also posted her message on his Twitter account, adding with several black hearts:

“We love you, Jack”

We love you, Jack ???????????????????? https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

Following their emotional news, the cookbook author once again returned to the social media platform with a heartbreaking tweet:

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

As fans know, she received multiple blood transfusions while hospitalized this week, which she said was in part due to her “super weak” placenta not giving the baby the nutrients he needs.

We were desperately hoping she and her boy would pull through.

Rest in peace, sweet Jack.

