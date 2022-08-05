Chrissy Teigen & John Legend 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Third Pregnancy: 'Taking It One Day At A Time'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are preparing to welcome another baby into the world!

As you know, the couple have had quite the journey with fertility in the past. In late September of 2020 they suffered the devastating loss of their son after Chrissy dealt with many complications surrounding the pregnancy. In a collection of photos, you’ll recall the gut-wrenching statements shared on social media where the couple announced their best efforts weren’t “enough”:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

In February 2022, though, the Cravings cookbook author announced her decision to once again undergo IVF treatments with the hopes of expanding her family. And the treatments seemed to have worked, as on Wednesday — six months after she started treatments — she announced she was expecting again in a candid post to the ‘gram:

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

A source told E! News on Friday Teigen is absolutely thrilled to be pregnant with her third child:

“Having another baby is something that she has really been hoping for and has dreamed about.”

The couple are still feeling nervous surrounding their rainbow baby. However, as the insider stated, they’re “taking it one day at a time”:

“She is cautiously optimistic. She’s very nervous, but doing her best to keep her energy positive. They are taking it one day at a time.”

We’re so glad Chrissy and John are staying positive! The loss of a pregnancy is something so heartbreaking and traumatic to deal with, it’s understandable they’d be feeling a mix of strong emotions right now. A second source told the outlet the 36-year-old is “ecstatic she is expecting again” and described the couple’s journey as “an emotional rollercoaster.” They elaborated

“Chrissy is ecstatic she is expecting again and is very hopeful about welcoming another baby. It’s been an emotional journey and she wanted to wait to announce to her friends. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for both her and John. They are keeping positive and are so excited this is even possible for their family.”

So sweet! We wish the best to the parents and can’t wait to see photos of their fam’s newest addition soon!

