Nick Cannon Welcomes His 11th Child As Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth To Their Third Baby!

Nick Cannon is officially a father of 11!

More than a year after welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion, the 42-year-old host and Abby De La Rosa welcomed a baby girl named on Friday. The 32-year-old DJ first confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories, writing over a picture of her newborn daughter resting on her chest:

“11.11.22.”

Nick also took to the ‘gram on Saturday to celebrate the birth of his child, sharing in the caption that the pair named their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. Alongside a picture of himself, Abby, and their little one, the Wild ‘N Out personality also took a moment to praise the momma:

“11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive.”

He continued:

“Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”

The proud dad then concluded the post with a sweet message for Beautiful:

“BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

As you most likely know by now, Nick is already a father to a daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole; a 4-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi; a 7-week-old son Rise Messiah, 5-year-old son Golden, and 22-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The Masked Singer star and Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son Zen following a heartbreaking battle with brain cancer last year. However, the two are expecting their second child together — and his 12th kid overall.

