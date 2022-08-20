Christina Aguilera & Matthew Rutler Have 'No Plans' To Wed After 8-Year Engagement -- Here's Why!

Christina Aguilera won’t be heading down the aisle anytime soon!

Nearly a decade after getting engaged to guitarist Matthew Rutler, a source told Us Weekly on Friday that the 41-year-old singer is still in no hurry to get married to her longtime partner at this time. They explained:

“There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are. They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other.”

What can we say, she knows what she wants and needs! The insider went on to mention how the lovebirds are “true homebodies,” elaborating that they love to “relax at home together just like any normal couple but also love going out and having date nights.”

Aww!

As you may know, Christina and Matthew initially met on the set of the 2010 movie Burlesque. At the time, she was going through a divorce with musical producer Jordan Bratman, with whom she shares her 14-year-old son Max. The Dirrty artist eventually moved out of her mansion in Beverly Hills by April 2013, which she owned with her ex-husband, and into a new home with Rutler and her son. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain, in August of the same year.

The couple has previously been pretty vocal about taking their time with their wedding planning. Christina told E! News in February 2015 that she really wants to “cherish” the special day so that the whole thing does not feel “rushed,” adding:

“Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our commitment. We are enjoying our daughter, our family and our work for now.”

Clearly, her feelings on the subject haven’t changed years later!

The source for Us noted that while Christina and Matthew are still “in love” and she “loves being a mom,” they don’t plan on expanding their family anytime soon either as the actress continues to focus on her career:

“Christina is working on keeping her body the way it is and loves being on tour in the U.K. right now. She’s feeling really good and back in her element doing what she loves.”

Reactions to Christina and Matthew not getting hitched anytime soon, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

