Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Weekend Wedding Extravaganza Kicks Off In Georgia -- All The Details!!

Ready to get married — again!

It’s finally time for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to walk down the aisle in front of all their family and friends! After tying the knot in a very exclusive Las Vegas wedding last month, the duo is kicking off a second (weekend-long) wedding ceremony in Georgia starting Friday!

According to a source who spoke to E! News, celebrity interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie is taking control of the festivities. As we reported, the couple is expected to host a rehearsal dinner Friday night, get married on Saturday, and close things out with a BBQ and picnic on Sunday. All the events are said to take place at the Batman star’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, per TMZ. The home is about an hour outside of Savannah.

There are plenty of more details to be spilled, though! E!‘s source also revealed popular lifestyle guru (and close J.Lo confidant) Jay Shetty is set to preside over the nuptials. What a cool choice! Jay and Jen have worked together several times over the years (such as in the Coach collab below), so we’re sure it’s going to be extra special to have him up there while they say “I do!”

The rest of the guest list has been kept mostly a secret, though the insider did suggest the bride and groom are expecting up to 100 guests, including the actor’s BFF, Matt Damon, and Jenny from the Block’s bestie, Leah Remini. The newlyweds have “booked out scores of rooms at the best hotels in Savannah to use” for their guests. Sweet!

A second source was happy to share that the Second Act star and Tender Bar lead have been in Georgia since earlier this week, making sure everything goes off without a hitch. They’re “putting the final touches on everything.” We just know it’s about to be SO glamorous!

While things have been very busy as they get ready for the main event, the blended fam stole some quality time to themselves on Thursday. An eyewitness spotted the couple and all their kids — J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme and Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — enjoying a relaxing day out shopping at a local antique mall in the Georgia area. Ben’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, and the pop star’s long-time manager, Benny Medina, were also in attendance.

The witness described the group as looking like “just normal folks mixing in the town,” adding:

“The family looked calm and happy.”

Bennifer even held hands as they walked around during the outing. Cute!! We’re SO happy everyone is involved this time!! It’s bound to be a fun-filled weekend for these stars!! We can’t wait to see the pics!

