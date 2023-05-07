Christina Applegate May Be Done Acting Due To MS Diagnosis!

Christina Applegate’s time in front of the camera may be coming to an end.

As you may know, the 51-year-old actress revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. MS is a disease that impacts the central nervous system and can cause issues with muscle control, muscle strength, vision, balance, and more. Symptoms can also include numbness, tremor, or lack of coordination. However, each case of the neurological disease differs from person to person. And for Christina? She was brutally honest in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday about how hard it’s been for her to deal with multiple sclerosis. She shared with the outlet:

“With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day. You just have little s****y days. People are like, ‘Well, why don’t you take more showers?’ Well, because getting in the shower is frightening. You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It’s frightening to me to get in there. There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things—you can’t do that anymore. It f**king sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down.”

The Married… With Children star noted that she doesn’t have a lot of friends who visit her to help with everyday tasks – something she is completely fine with since she’s “immunocompromised.” Instead, Christina explained she has looked to one friend who helps take care of her 12-year-old daughter Sadie, whom she shares with her husband Martyn LeNoble, and a caretaker who comes over on the weekend:

“I actually don’t want to be around a lot of people because I’m immunocompromised. I have my friend who lives here during the week and she helps me take care of Sadie. And then on the weekend I have a caretaker. I also don’t want a lot of stimulation of the nervous system because it can be a little bit too much for me. I like to keep it as quiet and as mellow as possible.”

It’s not just her home life she is trying to keep as calm as possible. When asked if Christina ever planned on returning to acting, she revealed that chapter in her life might be close right now:

“I can’t even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working.”

This would mean that her popular Netflix series Dead to Me would have been her last show. It debuted its third and final season back in November of 2022. While Christina may be done with acting, she expressed to Vanity Fair that she ended her career working alongside her Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini:

“Linda and I, from day one, were in love with each other and trusted each other and supported each other. It’s rare that you have an equal playing field and you get to play ping-pong instead of tennis. There’s a difference. Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are. I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known.”

Such kind words about Linda!

We’re wishing Christina nothing but the best. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you sad she may not be returning to acting? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, Netflix/YouTube]