Christina Haack Shares More Details About ‘Life Changing Experience’ Smoking Toad Venom During Vacay With Her New Man!

Not only has Christina Haack shared more deets about her new man, but she has also touched on her psychedelic journey getting there!

In case you missed it, the HGTV star recently revealed she had smoked Bufo toad while defending her relationship with Joshua Hall right after her divorce from Ant Anstead. She wrote in the post:

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach, and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins.)”

As we’ve previously reported, the drug commonly known as toad venom comes from Bufo Alvarius toads and produces two substances with psychedelic properties — bufotenine and 5-MeO-DMT. Apparently, breathing in the vapers from the controlled substance can help get rid of depression and stress! The more you know…

In her lengthy note, Haack explained when she met Hall “the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.” She then added:

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. … So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 – I’ll do what I want.”

Go off girl!

Just days later, though, the momma talked more details about the experience since there were “a lot of people asking about the bufo toad venom.” Christina said in an Instagram Story on Sunday:

“Smoking the bufo toad venom is a life-changing experience and different for every person. It can’t be summed up in a post.”

She then added that her experience “felt like my ego was being ripped away from me — a much needed ‘ego death.’” Wow, that sounds pretty intense!

Later on, Haack also dropped some sweet PDA snaps from their recent getaway to Mexico. In one photo, the Christina on the Coast lead snuggled up with Hall while standing in a cave. She also posted a collection of pics highlighting some of their sweet vacay moments, captioning it with:

“Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation. Many more to come, baby.”

Take a look at the adorable pictures (below):

Glad to see that the toad venom had worked its magic! Are you still shocked that Christina had smoked drugs to move on from her second divorce, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Christina Haack/Instagram]