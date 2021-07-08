Christina Haack Spotted With Hunky New BF Amid Ant Anstead's Renée Zellweger Romance!

Christina Haack is living her best life in the wake of her divorce from Ant Anstead!

On Tuesday, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted holding hands with a new man at LAX Airport in Los Angeles ahead of their flight to Mexico (ch-ch-check out the pics HERE), and sources have since confirmed the duo are definitely dating!

Per a Page Six source, the reality star is taking the getaway to celebrate her 38th birthday on Friday (HBD, girl!) with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall, who reportedly works in real estate. The source dished:

“They’ve been dating for the last few months.”

A People source added of their blossoming relationship:

“They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection. They’ve enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise.”

AH-Mazing!

It’s unclear how the two met, but an online bio at the Austin, Texas realty firm where Joshua works states he’s originally from Southern California, where Haack currently resides with her three children from previous marriages. Josh’s bio also notes he used to be a police officer. It reads:

“Before my 16-year career was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty ultimately leading to an early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease.”

Sounds like a catch!

News of this romance comes weeks after we reported that Haack’s most recent ex — with whom she shares legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old son, Hudson — has also recently moved on with Renée Zellweger, of all people, after the pair hit it off while working together on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in which she appears.

A People insider said at the time:

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right. Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

Sounds like the same went for Christina and her new man! The timing couldn’t be better for them both, as Haack and Anstead had finalized their divorce just last month.

Around that same time, the HGTV star told People she was taking time away from the spotlight to focus on herself and her family, sharing:

“I’m focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive. I’m focusing on myself and the kids and having fun.”

We’re sure she’ll very much enjoy her vacay with that hunky new bf in tow!

Thoughts on this romance, Perezcious readers?

[Image via HGTV]