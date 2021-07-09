Christina Haack Got High On Psychedelic Toad Venom To Get Over Ant Anstead Divorce!!

What’s that they tell you after a breakup? To find your prince you have to kiss a few toads? Well, Christina Haack‘s path to finding her new beau involved exactly that!

The Christina on the Coast lead not only went Instagram official with her boyfriend Joshua Hall on Thursday, but she got personal about how she overcame anxiety following her divorce from Ant Anstead!

Related: Renée Zellweger & Ant’s Summer Romance Is Perfect: They Just ‘Click’!

Her magic trick?! She “smoked a Bufo toad” while on a journey of self-discovery! The 38-year-old explained:

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins).”

WOW! For those unfamiliar, the drug commonly known as toad venom comes from Bufo Alvarius toads (inset). The animal produces two substances known for their psychedelic properties — bufotenine and 5-MeO-DMT. A whiff of their vapor is said to help get rid of depression and stress (after a trip that lasts between 30 minutes to an hour), and it sounds like it did just that for the TV star!

But how does this connect to meeting her new hottie?! Well, according to the momma of three, she met the Austin, Texas native this spring, and “the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” adding:

“I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down.”

The destruction of her romance’s privacy came on Tuesday when the couple was spotted holding hands at LAX Airport boarding a flight to Mexico (for a birthday getaway her hunky BF planned all by himself). Ch-ch-check out the pic HERE!

Definitely anxious about how the public might affect her new relationship, the Flip or Flop host noted in the emotional post:

“We decided whats in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online.”

The HGTV celeb, who officially split from her second husband in late June (after a previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018), continued:

“I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”

Related: Tiffany Haddish Had Her First Orgasm To A Nicolas Cage Movie & TOLD HIM!

Choosing to ignore criticism for diving into “another relationship” so quickly, she concluded:

“So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want”

Yass girl, you do you!

Read her full post (below)!

How cute! We’re hoping the birthday vacay is going well — it’s probably the perfect time to go somewhere private now that the whole world knows about the new duo!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Shocked Christina sought drugs to get over her dramatic split?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Christina Haack/Instagram & VICE/YouTube]