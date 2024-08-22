Christina Hall Proves All Is Truly Good With Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa With Sweet Birthday Shout-Out! LOOK!

Christina Hall sent some birthday love to one of her exes! And it’s not Josh Hall! LOLz!

The reality star has been on good terms with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather, for a while after their rift. In fact, they get along so well they’re working on a new show together called The Flip Off. It was also supposed to include Josh; however, he’s out now due to the divorce!

Anyways! Things between Christina and Tarek, though, are still really great. An Us Weekly source said the real estate investor — and even her other ex-husband, Ant Anstead — are “extremely supportive” of her amid the nasty breakup and “communicating better” than ever. Wow! But if you still need more proof that all is good between Christina and Tarek? Then take a look at her birthday message to him!

On Wednesday, Heather took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her “best friend” and “sweet husband.” She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my love, my sweet husband. I am so thankful for your hard work and dedication every single day you wake up to fight for us. You are my very best friend and the best daddy in the world, your loyalty to me is everything and I wish everyone could see the true man that I get to see every single day. I can’t wait for some big wins together in 2025! I love this life with you even when we get knocked down it’s me and you.”

Aww! Check it out (below):

And guess what? Christina left a shout-out to Tarek in the comments section, too! See (below):

Love this!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via HGTV/YouTube]