Shade Or No Shade? Christina Hall Seemingly Roasts Ex In Birthday Message To Son!

Christina Hall appears to have a message for her son AND her ex!

The television personality paid tribute to little Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, on Instagram Tuesday. She was celebrating him turning 9 years old! Time flies… While honoring her son, though, Christina also couldn’t help but seemingly throw some shade at her estranged husband, Josh Hall! She wrote alongside pictures of her and her little guy:

“I can’t believe my sweet guy is 9! I knew when I was pregnant with him that this kid would be my biggest protector and I wasn’t wrong. At 9 he has more courage, whit [sic] and humor than most grown men. I love our dates and laughs and cuddles more than life. Happy Birthday Brayden, we love you”

Related: Christina Hall Begs Men To Stop Sending Her Love Letters Amid Divorce!

“He has more courage, whit and humor than most grown men!” Wow! Check out the post (below:

Christina doesn’t say whether her comment was shade directed at Josh. However, we aren’t surprised if she low-key meant it that way!

The HGTV star has been pissed over how he handled their divorce so far, as he is fighting with her over spousal support, rights to her shows, and more. And Christina has not been afraid to express her feelings publicly. For starters, she accused Josh of transferring $35,000 of her money to his bank account without permission one day after their split. She then slammed her ex on social media, calling him an “insecure man with a large ego.” Damn! Yeah, it’s safe to say she would not hesitate to get in a dig at Josh whenever she can — even on her son’s birthday!

Reactions to the shady message, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/HGTV/YouTube, Christina Hall/Instagram]