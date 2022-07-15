Christina Haack 'Getting Along' With Pregnant Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa After Soccer Game Spat!

No bad blood anymore?

Months after they were caught in a tense confrontation at a soccer game in May, Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young are finally on the same page!

As Perezcious readers know, Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife and current significant other were supposedly butting heads while co-parenting the Flip or Flop alum’s children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, but they’ve finally been able to put the drama to rest!

An insider told Us Weekly on Thursday:

“They’re all getting along fine now. And hope to continue coparenting peacefully.”

That’s certainly a change from before!

As we reported, the family drama made headlines in the spring after Christina and Heather were photographed arguing on the sidelines of a soccer field. Tarek even had to pull his wife away from the confrontation! Later, the dad was also seen in a heated conversation with Christina’s husband, Joshua Hall, that was broken up by a coach.

A source told Us at the time that the confrontation was just the latest example of the rising “tension” between the pair — and the feud had been going on for “quite some time.” The insider added that the debacle “proved” they “don’t get along,” noting:

“Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other.”

Yeesh!

To top it all off, Brayden was rushed to the ER just hours after the tiff for an emergency appendectomy. This meant that — while tensions were high as ever — the two couples had to come together to care for their kiddo. Luckily, they learned an important lesson through those stressful times, which Christina acknowledged on Instagram after the fact:

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important teamwork/coparenting is. We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part.”

Thankfully, things are SO much better these days, Us Weekly’s source insisted:

“There haven’t been any issues since the soccer game spat.”

That’s great!!

This good news comes on the heels of the real estate agent’s reveal that she and the Flipping 101 star are expecting their first baby together!! Speaking to People on Wednesday, the Netflix reality star happily shared:

“We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

In her announcement, she also made sure to stress how important her stepkids are to her, adding:

“I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much.”

Tarek sweetly chimed in:

“I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited.”

Aww! That’s adorable!

The more kids in the mix, the better it is that all the parents involved are amicable with one another! Thank goodness they’ve finally figured out a better co-parenting sitch before the baby arrives, especially since Heather’s hoping for a “stress-free” pregnancy! A source told the outlet:

“Heather wants her pregnancy to be as stress-free as possible so she’s putting any drama to the side.”

“To the side.” Hmm. Perhaps things aren’t settled for good… but for now?

It probably helps that Christina, who is embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, is “happy” for the couple and their growing family. Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

