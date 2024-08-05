Christina Hall Enjoys 'Girls Trip' Amid Messy Josh Divorce -- Says It's First Time She's Felt 'Pure Peace' In Ages!

Christina Hall spent some time with her gal pals to get away from all her divorce drama!

Over the weekend, the HGTV star went on a “girls trip” with her besties Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero. While she didn’t say exactly where she was, the girls were seen enjoying the summer weather somewhere in South Carolina. Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, the 41-year-old mother of three shared a photo of a large white house, captioning it, “How dreamy is this?”

She followed up later with a photo of the three women standing in front of a small boat with a river behind them, writing;

“Much needed girls trip. 41 is so good.”

Christina just turned 41 in early July — just after her marriage to Josh Hall imploded. Seems like this trip was exactly what she needed to lift her spirits amid this split. She shared a photo of her friends smiling at her as she laid down on the ground, reflecting:

“When its been a really good last night”

Aw!

On Sunday, she followed up with a lengthier reflection on the getaway, writing alongside a selfie:

“South Carolina was good to me. The pure peace I felt there was something I haven’t felt in a long time. It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when [no] one is fing with me and my life.”

The shade!!!

See the posts (below):

As Perezcious readers know, the Christina on the Coast star is currently battling with her estranged husband mostly over financials related to their divorce. She’s hit back at him several times on social media, causing him to break his silence over the weekend, saying on the ‘gram:

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for.”

He added that he “will not publicly badmouth anyone.” A source close to Josh also told TMZ that the reality star had not offered him “millions” in the split, as she suggested, arguing:

“She didn’t offer him millions. They haven’t even started negotiations. If Christina’s truly offering him millions, she can send it in writing through her lawyer.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Christina hit back, saying Josh was already “offered a seven-figure settlement through his attorneys and he declined it.” So, the mess continues to get messier. But we’re happy Christina found time to get away and prioritize herself and her mental health during all of this. So important — especially as this legal battle is just getting started!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via HGTV UK/YouTube]