Sister Wives' Christine Brown 'Dating Someone Exclusively' After Kody Brown Split!

Christine Brown has found romance again!

As Sister Wives fans know, the 50-year-old reality star broke up with Kody Brown in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. For a while, she was living her best single life in Salt Lake City while co-parenting 12-year-old daughter Truely with her ex. However, she revealed on Instagram last month that she was looking to get back into the dating game once again. The TLC personality even asked her fans for tips at the time, writing:

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?! #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward”

Well, it looks like it didn’t take her too long to find someone! On Tuesday, Christine took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was in a relationship with a new man — and you guys, she sounds so giddy right now! She said in a short video filmed in her car:

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true. ”

Awww! He’s already spending time with the kid? Sounds serious!

But don’t expect to actually see her new beau anytime soon, Sister Wives fans! Christine noted she plans on “keeping him to myself” for “a little bit.” Don’t worry, though, she also vowed to eventually “share pictures and everything” with her followers. Eventually she says!

“I will let you guys know more information later but – Ahh! So excited.”

Good for her! The momma of six seems so happy! It also sounds like Christine has put her polygamous lifestyle in the rearview following her breakup with Kody. We mean, she mentioned that she was dating this person “exclusively” in her clip!

As for her ex? Viewers know his relationships with two of the other sister wives began to crumble shortly after Christine left their plural relationship. The 53-year-old and wife Janelle Brown separated after 30 years in December 2022. Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, also shared that the patriarch made the decision to end things with her, too — after 32 years together — during the Sister Wives One-on-One special. He is currently still with Robyn Brown, the only remaining wife. So not even a sister wife, really. Just a normal wife. We guess we’ll see how long that lasts, especially considering she said during the special Kody doesn’t want to bring in another wife into the relationship at all, despite her still wanting a plural marriage. Yikes…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised that Christine is in a monogamous relationship now? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via TLC/YouTube]