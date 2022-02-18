Sister Wives' Kody Brown Confesses He's Questioning Polygamy 'All The Time' Now!

Is Kody Brown done with polygamy???

In a sneak peek for the one-on-one reunion special of Sister Wives published by People, the 52-year-old opened up about his failed marriage with ex Christine Brown, who left him after realizing she no longer wanted to be in a plural marriage.

As you may recall, the couple announced their breakup in November after more than 25 years together. And looking back on their relationship, Kody shared that it felt like Christine was “living two lives” by publicly supporting polygamy while saying she wanted out of it behind closed doors, which in the end made him “angry as hell.”

Related: Angelina Pivarnick LEAKED Snooki, JWoww, & Deena Wedding Toasts ‘To Make Them Look Bad’!

But at the same time, he’s having doubts himself, too! He continued:

“When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, ‘Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?’ It really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It’s a challenge.”

When reunion host Sukanya Krishnan asked straight up if the reality star questions the lifestyle himself, he shockingly confessed:

“Oh, hell yes — yes. I question it all the time.”

Wow! This may come as a surprise to viewers as reports came out last year claiming the reason Christine ended things was due to his close bond with fourth wife Robyn Brown, who connected with Kody over their strong devotion to polygamy. A source told Us Weekly at the time:

“He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could. He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven, so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives. It’s about who else is as devoted as he is.”

We guess when Robyn previously lamented about how their “family is crumbling,” she really wasn’t joking! And it turns out Kody wasn’t the only person in the family having second thoughts!

During the sit-down, some of the other women confessed they also struggled with if polygamy was still right for them – and discussed the possibility of Kody leaving their plural marriage in the future. While Christine does not “believe” in polygamy anymore, his second wife Janelle Brown said on the reunion that she “had to do some soul searching” during the COVID-19 lockdown to decide whether the lifestyle was for her. She ultimately chose to trust the process.

Robyn then expressed her concerns about potentially being abandoned by Kody if he decided to be done with polygamy and move on with only one of his remaining wives. She shared:

“If he doesn’t love plural marriage, what does he do? … That’s three of us or all of us that he moves on from, and we’ve seen that in our culture. We have seen that where a man decides he’s done living plural marriage and he leaves all of his wives or leaves all but one and he goes and starts a new life. He’s tired of it.”

As for first wife Meri Brown, she still sees “the value” in the lifestyle even though she and Kody haven’t had a romantic connection in years. However, she does not know whether he will decide to stay in a plural marriage or not — but recognizes that he is allowed to “give up” the lifestyle if he chooses to do so. Noting that “anybody can do whatever they want,” Meri said:

“If he wants to give up, he can give up. If he wants to walk away, he can walk away.”

We’ll have to see what happens with the Brown family! Thoughts on Kody’s confession? Do you think he’ll ever decide to be done with polygamy? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via TLC/YouTube]