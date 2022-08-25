Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Reveals The Moment She Knew Her Relationship With Kody Was Over!

Christine Brown has no regrets about her split from longtime partner Kody Brown — especially since she has zero “respect” for him now!

The former couple shocked Sister Wives fans when they announced their split on Instagram last year after more than 25 years together. While Christine and Kody did not dive into the reasons for their break up, other than saying they had “grown apart,” reports soon came out from Us Weekly that his strong connection with former sister wife Robyn Brown might have had something to do with it, explaining:

“He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could. He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven, so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives. It’s about who else is as devoted as he is.”

Now, Christine is sharing the specific moment that led to the end of her relationship with Kody! In a new interview with People published on Wednesday, the 50-year-old reality star said she simply lost all “respect” for the 53-year-old after he hurt their 19-year-old daughter Ysabel by not being by her side when she underwent a major medical procedure:

“He broke my little girl’s heart. I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect.”

Damn…

Their daughter had surgery to correct her scoliosis in September 2020. While Christine traveled to New Jersey with Ysabel for the operation, Kody decided not to join them due to his concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. She recalled to the outlet:

“I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t. And she still has a really hard time with it. I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, ‘Are you here alone? Where’s your husband?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s not here.’ And they’re like, ‘Whoa, isn’t that hard?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s hard for her. It’s hard for Ysabel, but it’s not hard for me.’”

Ultimately, that moment ended up being “a good wake-up call” for Christine, who realized she didn’t “need” to have Kody in her life anymore:

“In the end, I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed. But I didn’t need him anymore.”

Still, the TLC personality did not reveal she was leaving her partner until November 2021. Why did she stay in her plural marriage with Kody, who is also with Robyn, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, for so long after the eye-opening incident? Christine told People:

“I believed in the team, and that’s what it was about. So we just made it work.”

Despite doing everything they could to keep the relationship going, even going to professional counseling at one point, Christine said she “needed more communication, more trust, and I realized we didn’t really have a partnership.” The momma continued:

“It wasn’t just the physical aspect of intimacy that we didn’t have. It was that layer of love, and commitment, and trust. The most important thing anybody can do is just stop and listen to your heart. Once I did, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, then I can’t do this anymore, and I need to figure out how to make the rest of my life how I want it.’”

Although Christine felt she “was making selfish decisions” at first, she knew she needed to do what was best for herself at the end of the day:

“I thought for a while, I was making selfish decisions. Then I was like, ‘Is this selfish?’ I realized, ‘No, this is exactly what you should do. You should be in charge of your life.’ It’s scary, yes, because you don’t know what it looks like, but it’s a lot better than staying where you shouldn’t be.”

She’s now thriving in Salt Lake City with her 12-year-old daughter Truely, whom she and Kody currently co-parent. Good for Christine!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised this is why Christine ultimately left Kody? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via People/YouTube, TLC Australia/YouTube]