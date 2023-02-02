Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Hangs Out With Janelle’s Sons Following Kody Brown Split!

Things might be over with Kody Brown now, but Meri Brown isn’t letting their breakup stop her from spending time with other members of the Sister Wives family!

The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture from her trip to Las Vegas, during which she reunited with Kody and Janelle Brown’s two eldest sons – Hunter and Logan. Despite the family drama at the moment, the reunion was very friendly as they appeared all smiles and the two guys gave her a hug in the photo! She wrote in the caption of the snap:

“When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with! So good catching up with these two, and proud of the good men they’ve become!”

This mini family get-together comes after Meri and Kody ended things after 32 years together. She first hinted at the separation from the patriarch during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in December, saying:

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision, we didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision’ and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I never heard him say that to me.”

Related: Gwendlyn Brown Reacts To That ‘Horrifying’ Kody Kissing Photo

She continued:

“Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying. Our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, ‘Cheers to new beginnings.’ As opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri. We’re not married, we’re not actually married.’”

While it seemed pretty much official that they were over based on the episode, the pair did not confirm the split until a month later, writing in a joint statement:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Of course, that was just the latest breakup in the Brown family. In 2021, Christine Brown revealed she and the 53-year-old were over after more than 25 years together. Janelle then revealed on the Sister Wives special that she and Kody had been “separated for several months” after almost 30 years together:

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn’t heartbroken. I know I’m happy. I don’t want him to come back. But my faith requires that we are married eternally.”

It’s great to see that Meri and some of the Brown kids are still on good terms despite what’s happened with their fam. Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via TLC/YouTube]