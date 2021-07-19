Even Stevens Alum Christy Carlson Romano Reveals She's 5 Years Sober In Candid TikTok!

Congratulations are in order!

Even Stevens alum Christy Carlson Romano announced on Sunday she is five years sober! The news came in a TikTok that showed the former Disney Channel child star lip-syncing to Drake’s Know Yourself — specifically, the lyrics:

“I’ve been running through the six with my woes.”

She captioned the video:

“Graduated from [an] IVY league [school], sober for 5 years, have 2 daughters”

Wow!! All major causes for celebration! And you can tell just how mind-blowing the achievements still are for the Kim Possible lead as she ended the video reflecting on the “#DeepRealization.” Watch for yourself (below)!

High School Musical’s KayCee Stroh was there to add her support in the comment section, while the Barnard College graduate’s husband Brendan Rooney also commented:

“Proud of you mama!”

This update comes two years after the actress penned a powerful essay on the complications of growing up in the spotlight for Teen Vogue. In the piece, she admitted struggling with “alcohol usage,” so it’s amazing to know hard work pays off and she’s doing well today!

