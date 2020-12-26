CNN Reporter Mourns Tragic Christmas Eve Death Of 9-Month-Old Daughter From Cancer

Well-known CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski and his wife, Rachel Louise Ensign, are in mourning right now after their 9-month-old daughter Francesca passed away on Christmas Eve.

Francesca had been battling “an extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor” after first being diagnosed with the disease back in September. She was born on March 11th, and was just 9 months old at the time of her passing.

Kaczynski announced his daughter’s tragic death on Friday night, sharing the tragic news first on Twitter and noting how “heartbroken” he was over the passing of his innocent, sweet little girl.

He shared a series of tweets (below), as you can see:

We’re so grateful for everyone’s support and kindness. In lieu of flowers, gifts, or food we’d ask people to donate in honor of Francesca to Team Beans in the PMC Winter Cycle, which donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber.https://t.co/IhaNQp13Os — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 25, 2020

And he and Ensign — who is a Wall Street Journal reporter — even attempted to write an obituary to reflect the impact the little girl had on them in the nine months she was alive, calling her “an outgoing, bold, and curious baby”:

Thank you everyone, your messages have touched our hearts. We're so grateful for how much money has been raised in Francesca's honor for Dana Farber to fight this terrible disease and we are going to spend the rest of our lives involved in finding a cure.https://t.co/IhaNQp13Os — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 26, 2020

Our hearts go out to Andrew and Rachel as they continue to mourn Francesca’s tragic death.

R.I.P…