Lisa Vanderpump’s 'Heart Is Broken' After Death Of Beloved Dog Giggy

2020 just won’t quit, huh?

On top of everything this universally terrible year has thrown at us, it has also taken Giggy, which was Lisa Vanderpump’s beloved dog and Bravolebrity in his own right. The reality star announced the sad loss on Saturday with an Instagram tribute to her 10-year-old Pomeranian.

Accompanied by a slideshow of sweet Giggy pics, she wrote:

“We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too. Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible. He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. – Ken & Lisa”

Over on Twitter, the restaurateur added:

“It has been an awful year, no doubt about it…

My little furry man just passed…My heart is broken.

So much loss, in so many ways.

But we will get through this together, have courage in the face of adversity.

Love to you all.

Goodnight.”

The announcement of the pup’s passing was met with an outpouring of love from friends and fans alike. Andy Cohen tweeted a pic of himself with Lisa and Giggy, writing:

“I’m so sad to hear about Giggy, the First Dog of Bravo. This takes me all the way back to a lot of amazing memories at the birth of #RHOBH. We’d never seen such a cute dog!! #RIPGiggy @LisaVanderpump”

On IG, the RHOBH alum received condolences from her Vanderpump Rules family, including Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss. Katie Maloney commented:

“Rip Giggy, you were and will always be iconic!”

Her husband Tom Schwartz also weighed in:

“RIP Giggy you were loved [by] many and brought so much joy to the world.”

The famous dog lover has certainly had a tumultuous year. On top of losing her precious pet, there’s been serious upheaval in the VPR cast, much of it due to controversial and racially-charged actions. In June, Lisa posted a long statement on the Bravo firings, claiming she was “previously unaware” of the “lack of judgment” that some of her employees had displayed. She also promised that her businesses “will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths.”

We’ll be keeping Lisa in our thoughts, and crossing our fingers for a better 2021 for her and her family. R.I.P., Giggy!

