Colin Farrell Unleashes Accidental F-Bomb On Live TV!

Colin Farrell probably wants this moment back… or maybe not!

The actor went on Today on Tuesday to promote his newest flick A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. He’s been making the promo rounds with co-star Margot Robbie, and the two are having some fun doing it. So much fun, in fact, that they’re eating on live TV… and then bad-boy Colin is cussing about it!

The occasion here was a chat with Today host Craig Melvin about how Margot loves crisp sandwiches, also commonly know as a “chippy.”

Clearly feeling fresh and playful, Farrell joked that Margot has had a “pregnant appetite for the last 30-odd years,” leading her to desire weird food like a chippy. And on the set of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Farrell had to make those sandwiches for her! The 49-year-old actor explained:

“Tayto [crisps], cheese, and onion, white bread — white, cheap bread — thick butter, and I brought one in every morning for her. That was my job every night was to make that for her.”

Right then and there, Today producers rolled three of ’em out on set for the trio to eat! As they chowed down, Farrell asked whether the chips (er, crisps) involved were really the proper Tayto brand:

“That’s not bad. Is that Tayto? That is Tayto. Is that Tayto? It is!”

And when he finally got confirmation, he added:

“I f**king knew it!”

Record scratch!

You can’t say that on live TV!!! Robbie was caught totally off guard, and she nudged her co-star. Melvin’s head nearly exploded, and he let out a shocked statement:

“Oh my God!”

Then, with a mouthful of food, Farrell tried to play things off:

“They misheard me!”

LOLz!!!

You can see that section of the duo’s interview (below), but with the f-bomb mishap very conveniently edited out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

But the jig was already up! On that Instagram post, even despite the edit, fans were super-eager to share their amused reactions to Colin’s cussing controversy:

“It’s Colin Farrell… not expecting swearing is poor planning on your part” “I laughed out loud when it happened this morning! Haha everyone’s faces!” “This was funny and I love when swearing words accidentally make their way through. We are all human… s**t happens!” “Is swearing in the morning, not normal? I start swearing the second I get up lol.”

Okay, that last person just needs to calm down. Ha!!!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via Today Show/YouTube]