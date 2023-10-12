Comedian Jeff Dye Arrested For DUI After Crashing His Car Into A Tree!

Jeff Dye was arrested over the weekend!

According to People, the 40-year-old comedian was taken into custody and charged with a DUI and fleeing the scene of a traffic collision on Sunday. Sgt. Stephen Turner explained that officers from the Burbank Police Department in California responded to a single vehicle collision around 9:30 a.m. that day. When authorities arrived at the scene, eyewitnesses told them the driver crashed his vehicle into a tree before fleeing from the area on foot:

“Witnesses relayed the driver of a white Tesla collided with a tree and the driver fled on foot. Based on witness description, the driver was located just a few blocks east of the scene and detained pending [an] investigation.”

Thankfully, Turner noted “no other vehicles were involved, and nobody was injured.” After speaking with the witness and Jeff, cops decided to arrest the television personality at 9:56 a.m. He was booked into the Burbank Jail about an hour later before being released without bail at 1:04 p.m.

Related: Shannon Beador Enrolls In Outpatient Treatment Program After DUI Arrest

While the Who the BLEEP Is That? host hasn’t publicly spoken out about the accident, his attorney, Andrew B. Leventhal, told the outlet:

“Although no one was injured, this is a traumatic event for Jeff. We ask that you reserve judgment and respect his privacy as I take care of this matter. He is presumed innocent.”

A traumatic event for Jeff. Huh. Well, thankfully it was a tree and not some innocent person he hit.

Hmm. Meanwhile, a source shared that those close to Jeff are “concerned for him and hope he gets the help he needs” now. Wow. If he’s truly struggling, we hope this accident ends up being a wake-up call for him to get some help.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]

