RHOC’s Shannon Beador Enrolls In Outpatient Treatment Program Following DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador is getting treatment following her arrest.

By now you know that The Real Housewives of Orange County star was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and DUI last month after slamming her vehicle into the side of a home in Newport Beach. The car crash reportedly served as “ a huge ‘wake-up call’” for Shannon as she began to look into treatment options. And it looks like the reality star has found one she feels is the best choice for her now.

According to a report from TMZ this week, sources close to Shannon revealed she has enrolled in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component. But that said, the Bravolebrity still plans on joining Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson for their upcoming Tres Amigas comedy shows. The problem with that is, though? A huge part of their act initially involved alcohol.

Considering Shannon was recently busted for driving while intoxicated, we wouldn’t think this would be the best environment for her right now. However, the outlet reports that the television personality won’t be drinking during the tour. The trio also has restructured the show! Instead of focusing primarily on alcohol, they will focus more on their friendship.

We’re glad Shannon seems to be taking responsibility and getting some help for herself after what happened. We’re wishing her the best during her treatment journey. Reactions to the latest in the controversy, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]