Controversial Billionaire Who Went On 'Dates' With Kim Kardashian Dead At 91

A controversial figure in the A-lister party scene has passed away.

Billionaire Richard Lugner has died just two months after his most recent marriage — HIS SIXTH. The Austrian tycoon, who had a big hand in the construction industry in Vienna, was suffering severe back pain and exhaustion recently, per reports. EMTs rushed to his villa in Doebling early Monday, but sadly there was nothing they could do. He was 91 years old.

Lugner was perhaps best known for his wild “dating” history. Really he paid huge sums to go on “dates” with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and even Geri Halliwell! In 2014 he took Kim to a ball. It was pretty obviously not a serious romantic move, seeing as she was with Kanye West at that point — and we know how he gets when she dates white guys… We imagine it was just to feel cool for the night. And it seemed to work.

But apparently Richard was over his A-list escort phase. His death comes after he married Simone Reilaender, who was only 42 btw. He said in recent weeks he was prepared to leave everything to his wife, 49 years his junior, and it seems that’s exactly what he did. The Sun reported he said just last week she would be the “sole boss” of his shopping mall in Vienna:

“My wife wears the pants now. She should support me actively. From now on, we will share my work. At some point, when I am no longer here, she will be the sole boss.”

He wasn’t the only one to boast about his spouse, as after the wedding, Simone herself told local media outlets:

“We had a very long wedding night. Longer than the wedding day.”

The entrepreneur had recently suffered a ruptured heart valve in July, and surgeons discovered his mitral valve was leaking and blood was flowing the wrong way all around his body. It’s unclear if these health issues are what caused his death, but he knew the day was coming, and prepared everything ahead of time. Multiple outlets even reported he ordered his own gravestone months ago.

The billionaire leaves behind four children.

R.I.P.

