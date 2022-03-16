Kanye West Goes After Pete Davidson's Mental Health & Thinks He'll Get Kim 'Hooked On Drugs': 'He's In Rehab Every 2 Months'

Kanye West is at it again.

The 44-year-old rapper has once again been prolific in his activities on Instagram Wednesday morning, opening up with nearly a dozen new posts before sunrise. And yes, as you might have suspected already, they are all directed at Pete Davidson and others in the comedian’s life, including some of Pete’s Saturday Night Live co-stars.

It all started early on Wednesday morning, when the Hurricane rapper posted a screenshot of an old news article that covered an off-color joke Pete made a few years ago. The title of the article in the screenshot is shocking in and of itself (below):

“Pete Davidson enrages audience with jokes about having sex with a baby”

Whoa!

For context, according to Radar, the joke referred to a supposed time when the 28-year-old comedian was babysitting his friend’s child, and the teething baby began sucking on his finger, “but good.” While telling the joke, Pete reportedly continued with the punchline:

“I don’t want to f**k this baby but he’s asking for it.”

As part of the set, Pete then added that he doesn’t want to have sex with any babies, but if he did, he would choose that one. Understandably, the audience was shocked. Of course, it’s stand-up material, and not real life… but still… yeesh!

Kanye picked up on the three-year-old controversy in this latest IG post, slamming Pete and claiming that it’s “another reason” why the comedian “gotta stay away from my children.” Kanye also took personal shots at the King of Staten Island star’s mental health history, too (below):

“Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you Apologize to your family for being in your family”

Look, the joke about the baby was certainly not done in the best taste. But Ye’s message about Pete’s mental health is very hurtful and unnecessarily cruel, too. Ye then hopped back on IG soon thereafter and shared this comment about Kim Kardashian from a fan:

Hmmm…

The rapper posted the following caption to accompany that photo, accusing Pete of drug use and pondering whether Kim could get caught up in it, too:

“Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months”

FYI, the NYC native has been candid about his history with weed for a while now, but has been adamant that he has “never really” done other, harder drugs.

During an interview on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in the fall of 2017, Pete opened up about drugs and mental health after completing some time in a Utah rehab facility, telling host Marc Maron (below):

“I’ve been a pothead forever. Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage. I never really did any drugs, so I was, like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.’ So I go and get off weed. They told me, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar.’ … One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me].”

Wow.

Back to Ye, though… The rapper then called out Pete’s friend in his morning tirade, comedy writer Dave Sirus — the guy who leaked those infamous purported text messages between the SNL star and the fashion designer. In his commentary on this post, Ye referenced Pete’s tattoo of politician Hillary Clinton, and slammed the late-night TV show as “culturally irrelevant” (below):

“Come on Dave please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE You don’t have to have talent these days you just need a Hillary Clinton tattoo”

And after that, the Jesus Walks performer posted a snap of Davidson’s Clinton tattoo.

In that picture call-out, the Donald Trump super-fan slammed the Meet Cute star for the “tramp stamp” of the famous Democrat, writing (below):

Ye wasn’t done there, either.

The Donda rapper also addressed Trevor Noah, who did what Kanye might consider a hit piece on The Daily Show on Tuesday. Here’s that segment, where the South African-born TV host dissects the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship:

Not hard to see how that clip could apply to Kim and Kanye (and, sadly, to many women around the world). Clearly enraged, Kanye responded by sharing a screenshot of the clip, with the following derogatory insult:

“All in together now… K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo’ lord K**n baya”

FYI, he’s essentially calling Trevor anti-Black here, in changing “Kumbaya” to, well, that. Meanwhile, the song Kumbaya My Lord was originally an appeal to God to come and help those in need. Sigh…

The mogul was not even done at that point!! In fact, he’s continued to post even more content about Pete, D.L. Hughley, Michael Che, his own forthcoming Coachella performance, and other people and topics. It’s a lot to sift through, but it appears to be the Chicago native’s early a.m. stream of consciousness.

We’re sure he’ll be uploading more, so check back ASAP for the latest.

For now, we wish him wellness and the ability to reflect on his words.

