Millionaire Pharma Exec Convicted For Killing Her Son Found Dead Before New Trial

A millionaire mother who killed her own son over 10 years ago, has been found dead following an update in her case.

Gigi Jordan, a former pharmaceutical executive, was convicted of manslaughter following the death of her eight-year-old autistic son, Jude Mirra, in 2010. If you’ve never heard of the story, consider yourself lucky. The 62-year-old admitted to using a syringe to inject a lethal mixture of painkillers, tranquilizers, and sleeping pills, combined with alcohol and orange juice, down her young son’s throat in a $2,300-a-night luxury suite at the Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan during an extreme state of emotional disturbance.

Later, during her trial, Gigi claimed the fateful night was intended as a murder-suicide, as she herself also ingested multiple medications before emailing a relative, who ultimately alerted authorities. She explained that killing her son was done out of “a mother’s love,” as she feared that her first husband may kill her. She added she was preventing the boy from being handed over to his biological father, her second husband, as she suspected child abuse. She told CBS at the time:

“I wanted him to be safe and at peace at any cost.”

It should be noted that both of Gigi’s former husbands denied her claims and were never hit with any charges.

At the conclusion of her six-week trial in 2014, a jury acquitted the mother of murder, but found her guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison but was later released in 2020 after her conviction was overturned… Her attorney argued that one of the judge’s rulings had violated Gigi’s Sixth Amendment right to a “speedy and public trial.”

At that point, Gigi was free on bail while the court reviewed her appeal.

However, last Thursday, that bail was revoked by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. This meant that Gigi would have to report back to custody while awaiting her new trial. But there wouldn’t be a new trial.

Jordan was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment around 12:30 a.m. on Friday — just hours after the update in her case was announced.

On Wednesday, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled Gigi died by suicide, citing the cause of death as “asphyxia by covering of head with plastic bag and displacement of oxygen by nitrogen gas.”

