Shocking Audio Reveals Escape 'Mastermind' Vicky White's Angry Final Words Before Suicide -- Blaming Lover For Capture

Now that Casey White is back behind bars, police are left trying to pick up the pieces and answer the lingering questions about his escape from jail.

What we know for sure is that the murder suspect was aided in his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail late last month by corrections officer Vicky White. After 11 days on the run, they were cornered at a motel in Evansville, Indiana and fled from the police and US marshals. Vicky died of a gunshot wound, the only shot fired in the chase, apparently self-inflicted — to evade arrest and prosecution. She would have faced 10 years in prison if found guilty.

As we’ve heard from law enforcement sources, Vicky was instrumental in the escape. Much of the prep work had to be done on the outside. But was she more than just a willing accomplice?

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has now said flat-out he believes his employee was the “mastermind” behind the breakout. His first clue? He told NewsNation‘s Brian Entin that he doesn’t think the inmate was even “smart enough to plan it all.”

Singleton also told CNN that as Assistant Director of Corrections at the jail, Vicky was “in a position” to make sure the escape would go off without a hitch — and she’d be able to walk out of the jail with her man:

“She knew that the booking officer wasn’t going to question her, the assistant director, when she told her that she was going to take him to court and drop him off with other employees.”

He continued:

“She arranged, purchased the getaway car, sold her house, she got her hands on cash, bought clothes for him, you know, she just obviously put the plan together.”

Casey’s lawyer agreed, telling the outlet “there was no way that Casey planned this escape — it was too methodical, it was too planned out.”

This kind of turns our picture of the case on its head. We’ve thought of Vicky as a pawn in the machinations of a man described as “evil” by the loved ones of his deceased ex. But can you be the puppet and the mastermind at the same time?

One new bit of evidence we have to go on is a partial audio recording of their capture, recorded by police. The bits of the final conversation between the Whites (no relation, btw) are pretty telling. As the chase ends with their vehicle crashing, she can be heard calling the shots, saying:

“Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.”

She then can be heard throwing the blame for their imminent capture on Casey, grumbling:

“You had to stay in some f**king motel.”

These may in fact have been her final words to her apparent lover.

Hmm. She may have been the boss, but it sounds like it wasn’t easy telling Casey White what to do. Makes sense, tbh. According to Entin’s reporting, Casey’s new home is William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, Alabama — a maximum security prison specializing in “behaviorally difficult to manage” inmates after his arraignment on new charges.

What do YOU think happened in this case??

