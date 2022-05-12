Suspect FINALLY Named In Double Homicide Of Moab Newlyweds Kylen Schulte & Crystal Turner -- With A Shocking Twist

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Authorities have finally named a suspect in the murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.

As you likely know, the newlywed couple was found dead near a campsite in Moab, Utah last year, around the same time Gabby Petito had gone missing right after a stop in the area. Internet sleuths initially wondered if Brian Laundrie had something to do with the couple’s deaths, too, but police quickly shifted their focus to other persons of interest.

Now, it appears one of those POIs has been named as a suspect in the double homicide: Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, according to The Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), was a former colleague of Crystal’s. In a shocking twist, he’s already dead.

The office said in a news release issued on Facebook Wednesday:

“Adam Pinkusiewicz was a former employee at the McDonald’s that Crystal worked at located in Moab, Utah. [He was] identified at that time as one of many persons of interest being investigated by the GCSO, and the GCSO made numerous attempts to locate and interview [him].”

The statement went on to note the GSCO had learned through “continued analysis and collection of evidence” that Adam was in La Sals and Moab at the time of the killings, and “had left the State of Utah shortly after the homicides, then later committed suicide.”

The statement continued:

“GSCO conducted numerous interviews and recently received information that prior to committing suicide, Adam Pinkusiewicz told another party that he had killed two women in Utah and provided specific details that were known only to investigators.”

Damn. Seems pretty definitive.

The bodies of the couple were found August 18 at a campsite close to the La Sal Mountains near Moab; both women were shot multiple times. They were last heard from four days earlier and were reported missing shortly after.

Bridget Calvert, Schulte’s aunt, told People the newlyweds lived a nomadic lifestyle in their van, moving from campsite to campsite but primarily staying in the Moab area. While on a camping trip on August 13, the pair told friends they were having issues with a “creepy” man. It’s not clear if this man was Pinkusiewicz.

Despite having named a suspect, police noted that the investigation is still ongoing and the case is not yet closed. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at (435)-259-8115.

Tragic all around.

