Couple BANNED From Airline & Arrested For Allegedly Having Oral Sex On Plane -- Even As Kids Watched!

Joining the mile high club came at a cost for this couple!

According to multiple reports out of Sarasota, Florida, Trista Reilly, 43, and Christopher Drew Arnold, 42, were arrested following their JetBlue flight from New York to the Sunshine State. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the pair have been accused of engaging in oral sex on the plane on Saturday — and refusing to stop when MINORS noticed them!

Per police, Reilly allegedly made “up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down” and also used her hands to get in on the action. At some point, per law enforcement, two minors caught on to what was happening and started to stare. Their mother alleged that at some point Reilly noticed they were being watched, but “didn’t care that the kids were watching her” and just continued the act.

To make matters worse, this incident reportedly happened during takeoff — so the rest of the flight was undoubtedly awkward for anyone who saw what happened… yeesh.

Reilly and Arnold didn’t have time to make a break for it, though. By the time they landed at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport the police were waiting on them. They were arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The outlet reported they were released on Monday, but they have to stay out of contact with the minors from the plane and lay low until their arraignment in August.

The airline released a statement to the outlet on Wednesday regarding the incident — and they confirmed the couple are BANNED for life! JetBlue Corporate Communications said:

“This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by JetBlue. Immediately upon receiving the report, our crewmembers acted swiftly to engage JetBlue’s security team and law enforcement. We are fully cooperating with the investigation and these customers are no longer welcome to fly JetBlue.”

[Image via Sarasota County Jail.]